RASMUSSEN, Velma Catherine (Age 95) Velma C. Rasmussen, a life-long resident of Spangle, WA, born to life-long farmers of the area, George Dewey and Beulah Sievers, passed away on February 19, 2019 at age 95 due to complications from a broken hip. We are grateful to Horizon Hospice of Spokane and the nurses and caregivers at Moran Vista in Spokane for their loving and kind care when she needed it most. Velma was married to the love of her life, C. Howard Rasmussen, for 54 years until his death in 1996. From this marriage they had three children: Cathy Loftus (Dale Peterson), of Issaquah, WA, Bill Rasmussen (Eugenia "Jeannie" Sowers), of Spangle, WA, and Steve Rasmussen (Diane Mellor) of Rosalia, WA. Also survived by three grandchildren: Dawnel Kivett (Barry), Brock Rasmussen (Aimee Jorgenson) Spokane Valley, WA and Tom Loftus (Candace Barlow) Arvada, Colorado; four great-grandchildren: Desirae Kivett, Hannah Rasmussen, Devin Loftus and Caitlin Loftus. Velma loved flowers and hated weeds. She worked hard to keep her lawns green, knife edged and mowed before needed, her roses and geraniums thriving, and her veggies picked at their freshest. She was a champion homemaker and farmer's wife and baked the best rolls from her decades old "starter". We'll miss her beautiful blue eyes and smile and, always, her joy at seeing us again. The family plans to have a private memorial service in the Spring.

