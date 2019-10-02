Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma "Jean" KITA. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Visitation 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Endicott Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

KITA, Velma "Jean" (Age 94) Passed away in Spokane, WA on September 26th, 2019. She was born on June 12, 1925 to John and Marie Gerlitz. Jean grew up in Endicott and graduated from Endicott High School with honors. She went on to attend Washington State University, then began her career as a bank teller with Seattle First National Bank. She worked in Colfax for several years before moving to Oceanside, CA where she met the love of her life, Wally Kita, a handsome Navy man who swept her off her feet. They married on November 6, 1949, and travelled to Hawaii, Chicago, and San Francisco before he retired from the military. In 1957 they adopted their daughter Jana Marie, and settled down in Burlingame, CA. Wally owned his automotive electrical business, K&K Speedometer Electric, and Jean worked for Wells Fargo Bank. In 1980 they decided to retire, and moved to Spokane, WA to be closer to Jean's family. They built the home Jean had dreamed of on the South Hill, and enjoyed a wonderful life together surrounded by the best neighbors and friends. Jean loved to take care of her large yard and entertain guests. She was quite the cook, baker and gardener. After Wally died in 1994, Jean remained in her home until 2017 when her health required moving to South Hill Village, an assisted living community. There she made many new friends. She is survived by her daughter Jana (Dave) Smith; grandchildren Elyse (Bob) Ammon, and Blade Gannon; and great-grandchildren Lily, Finnegan, and Race. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Frank Kita Jr.; her three brothers Will Gerlitz, Howard Gerlitz, and Floyd Gerlitz; and her three sisters Esther Helt, Miriam Burrell, and Janet Holbrook. A time of visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Spokane on Thursday, October 3rd from 11am to 4pm and on Friday October 4th from 11am to 7pm. A funeral service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5th at 10:00am with a reception following. Graveside service and interment will follow at Endicott Cemetery at 1:00pm. Please join us for a luncheon immediately following at the Endicott Food Center. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial contribution to The Endicott Cemetery, Endicott, WA 99125.

