Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma "Faye" MAHONEY. View Sign

MAHONEY, Velma "Faye" Faye was born in Clarksville, AR on July 9, 1929 to Frances and James "Ed" Russell. She passed away on March 10, 2019 at the age of 89, surrounded by all of her children. She spent most of her youth in Dragerton, UT with her brothers John and Frank and sister Thelma. She joined the Army in January 1950 and spent 3 years, 3 months and 11 days proudly serving her country. While serving she met her future husband, Paul Mahoney, and became engaged. The marriage was on hold while Paul was shipped overseas during the Korean Conflict. In December of 1953 they were happily married and remained so until Paul passed away on September 28, 1984. They spent 10+ years traveling with the Army (Missouri, Chicago, Germany, and Washington DC) while Paul served and then retired from the service. Faye and Paul are survived by their five children: Rich (Virginia); Pat (Karen); Mike (Bonnie); Tim; Paula (Stu), 9 grandchildren, Damian, Derek, Christian, Kari, Reed, Stephanie, Lane, Brandon and Jared and 12 great-grandchildren. They raised their family in Missouri, Germany, Alexandria, VA, Lynnwood, WA and spent many years in Kalama, WA and the surrounding area. Faye was a successful insurance agent and owned her own Farmers Insurance agency for many years. She was the Mayor of Kalama for several years in the 1980's and was proud of her accomplishments in her little town. Her retirement years were spent golfing, enjoying wildlife, reading, managing her rental properties, RV'ing and spending her winters in her home in Yuma, AZ where, of course she did a lot of golfing. Three years ago, Faye moved to Spokane. She lived with her daughter for two years and then into assisted living, where her mind was sharp, and she insisted on being as independent as possible. Faye truly enjoyed her family and friends and was surrounded by loved ones in her final days. Her Celebration of Life Reception will be held at the "Twigs Bistro" at Wandermere in Spokane, WA., April 27, 2019 1:00 pm. Family and friends welcome.

MAHONEY, Velma "Faye" Faye was born in Clarksville, AR on July 9, 1929 to Frances and James "Ed" Russell. She passed away on March 10, 2019 at the age of 89, surrounded by all of her children. She spent most of her youth in Dragerton, UT with her brothers John and Frank and sister Thelma. She joined the Army in January 1950 and spent 3 years, 3 months and 11 days proudly serving her country. While serving she met her future husband, Paul Mahoney, and became engaged. The marriage was on hold while Paul was shipped overseas during the Korean Conflict. In December of 1953 they were happily married and remained so until Paul passed away on September 28, 1984. They spent 10+ years traveling with the Army (Missouri, Chicago, Germany, and Washington DC) while Paul served and then retired from the service. Faye and Paul are survived by their five children: Rich (Virginia); Pat (Karen); Mike (Bonnie); Tim; Paula (Stu), 9 grandchildren, Damian, Derek, Christian, Kari, Reed, Stephanie, Lane, Brandon and Jared and 12 great-grandchildren. They raised their family in Missouri, Germany, Alexandria, VA, Lynnwood, WA and spent many years in Kalama, WA and the surrounding area. Faye was a successful insurance agent and owned her own Farmers Insurance agency for many years. She was the Mayor of Kalama for several years in the 1980's and was proud of her accomplishments in her little town. Her retirement years were spent golfing, enjoying wildlife, reading, managing her rental properties, RV'ing and spending her winters in her home in Yuma, AZ where, of course she did a lot of golfing. Three years ago, Faye moved to Spokane. She lived with her daughter for two years and then into assisted living, where her mind was sharp, and she insisted on being as independent as possible. Faye truly enjoyed her family and friends and was surrounded by loved ones in her final days. Her Celebration of Life Reception will be held at the "Twigs Bistro" at Wandermere in Spokane, WA., April 27, 2019 1:00 pm. Family and friends welcome. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close