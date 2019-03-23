Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera Jean BUTLER. View Sign

BUTLER, Vera Jean Vera Jean Butler, 92 passed away peacefully in Spokane Valley, WA on March 13, 2019. She was born February 23, 1927 in Oregon City, OR to Wilbur and Clara Howell, graduated from Oregon City High School and married her high school sweetheart, Wilburn Ernest Butler with whom she celebrated 72 years of marriage. Vera and Ernest lived in Longview, WA for over 50 years and were some of the earliest members of Calvary Community Church (Longview Revival Tabernacle) She enjoyed crochet, Sunday School teaching, gardening and riding her bike to visit friends and nursing home residents. They relocated in 2006 to Spokane Valley to be closer to family and lived at Holman Gardens and Brighton Court. She is survived by her devoted husband, daughter Karen (Art) DiMarco, son Mike (Kathy) Butler, grandsons Ben (Amy) and Sam (Naomi) Butler, Maria DiMarco, and Jessica (Mike) Richardson, and four great-grandchildren, Alex, Reagan, Brody, and Peyton Butler. She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, John Alguire, all her siblings, Oliver Howell, Eleanor Vodden, Norma Hutchinson, and Roberta Barnes of the Portland, OR area, and one grandson, Ryan DiMarco. Graveside services will be held at the Bunker Hill Cemetery, Longview, WA at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Hutton Children's Settlement, Spokane, WA.

Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close