Verda Rae ADAMS
ADAMS, Verda Rae Verda passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 16. She was the daughter of Sam and Rita Gardner and grew up at Deer Lake. Her career in education included teaching elementary school and counseling in junior high and high school. She and her husband Bob enjoyed traveling and spending summers at Priest Lake. She also enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and spending time with family and her many wonderful friends. Verda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob Adams, and her brother Orville Gardner. She is survived by her sister Ivy Shaw; son Dr. Jere Renner (Karen); daughter Christy Cossette (Doug); step children Kipp Adams (Pamela), Craig Adams (Patti), Lisa Kepler (Vic), seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. A service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Horizon Hospice who tenderly cared for Verda. She was so loved and will be greatly missed.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 23, 2020.
