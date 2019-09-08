Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verla L. IVES. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

IVES, Verla L. Passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019 in Davenport, WA. Verla was born on June 17, 1933 in Kennewick, WA to Gunder and Mina Gregerson. She attended grade school at Incheliem and 12 Mile and Colville High School. She married Gerald Ives on August 22, 1959 in Coeur d'Alene, ID and they made their home in the Spokane area for a time. They later moved to Creston and then to Davenport. Verla loved to cook and bake; and going out to eat at Timber Creek Buffet; and was an avid Seattle Mariners and Gonzaga fan. She was a member of the Davenport Sr. Center. Verla is survived by eight children Jerry "Butch" (Arlou) Ives, Mary (Jerry) Guhlke, Sandra "Crissie" (Mike) Christensen, Carrie (Kevin) Wisenor, Becky (Nick) Gusa, Tommy (Jo) Thompson, Bill (Judy) Burger and Annette (Sam) Marz along with 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gerald in 2011, and five brothers Ralph, Ted, Grant, Cliff, and Robert "Obie" Gregerson. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Chapel of Strate Funeral Home, Davenport, WA. Memorials may be made to the Honor Flight, 608 W. 2nd Ave, Suite 309, Spokane, WA 99201, Davenport Sr. Center or Davenport Care & Share. Family asks that you wear your favorite Seattle Mariners or Gonzaga shirt to the service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

