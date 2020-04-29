Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verla Myrtle (Moll) MEYER. View Sign Service Information Lauer Funeral Home 204 N Main St Deer Park , WA 99006 (509)-276-7000 Send Flowers Obituary

MEYER, Verla Myrtle (Moll) Verla M. Meyer went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020. Born in Spokane, WA on February 18, 1941. She is survived by son, Gregg Meyer of Loon Lake, WA, and daughter, Lynette Kuehl of Chattaroy, WA; as well as her six grandchildren. Also survived by her sister, Rita Casberg of Little River, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Donald August Meyer, in 2002; her parents William (Bill) Moll, in 1983, and Berniece (Boots) Moll in 1999. Verla graduated from Deer Park High School in 1959, where she and Don were high-school sweethearts. After high school she got her first job as a secretary at the National Bank of Commerce in Deer Park. Mom wrote in her memory book "most of my friends planned to go to college but I wanted to find a job and hang around with Don Meyer!" She and Don were married in Deer Park on May 28, 1961. Mom's favorite pastime was visiting family and friends. She was truly a social butterfly! She was active in the community with the Loon Lake Loon Association. After both Gregg and Lynette started school, she began a 30-year career as a rural mail carrier. Her pride and devotion to her grandchildren have left lifelong impressions of love. Mom's favorite book was the Bible. She had an everlasting spiritual impact on her children, grandchildren, and many family members and friends in the community. She was a true blessing to all who knew her, showing strength, humor, and faith up to her last hours of life, a gift that we will be eternally grateful for. This quote from her memory book captures her outlook on life: "There will always be happy times, and stressful times, and sad times, and we all have a choice in how we react to them. Choose to accept them, God's plan is bigger than ours. It's Perfect." In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to . To sign Verla's online guestbook, please visit

MEYER, Verla Myrtle (Moll) Verla M. Meyer went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020. Born in Spokane, WA on February 18, 1941. She is survived by son, Gregg Meyer of Loon Lake, WA, and daughter, Lynette Kuehl of Chattaroy, WA; as well as her six grandchildren. Also survived by her sister, Rita Casberg of Little River, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Donald August Meyer, in 2002; her parents William (Bill) Moll, in 1983, and Berniece (Boots) Moll in 1999. Verla graduated from Deer Park High School in 1959, where she and Don were high-school sweethearts. After high school she got her first job as a secretary at the National Bank of Commerce in Deer Park. Mom wrote in her memory book "most of my friends planned to go to college but I wanted to find a job and hang around with Don Meyer!" She and Don were married in Deer Park on May 28, 1961. Mom's favorite pastime was visiting family and friends. She was truly a social butterfly! She was active in the community with the Loon Lake Loon Association. After both Gregg and Lynette started school, she began a 30-year career as a rural mail carrier. Her pride and devotion to her grandchildren have left lifelong impressions of love. Mom's favorite book was the Bible. She had an everlasting spiritual impact on her children, grandchildren, and many family members and friends in the community. She was a true blessing to all who knew her, showing strength, humor, and faith up to her last hours of life, a gift that we will be eternally grateful for. This quote from her memory book captures her outlook on life: "There will always be happy times, and stressful times, and sad times, and we all have a choice in how we react to them. Choose to accept them, God's plan is bigger than ours. It's Perfect." In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to . To sign Verla's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com . Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.