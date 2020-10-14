BURCH, Verle E. "Joe" (Age 92) Verle E. "Joe" Burch, age 92, of Spokane, WA passed away at Touchmark Skilled Nursing Facility where he resided for the last three years. Joe was born in Eloika Lake, WA to William and Alberta Burch on February 26, 1928. He attended Chattaroy Elementary School before moving to Walla Walla, WA where he graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1946. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he proudly served our Nation for 24 years. During his time as a Marine, he saw action in China, Korea and Vietnam. He earned the distinction of being called a Mustang, a Marine whose career spanned both the enlisted and office ranks. He retired from active duty in 1972 at the rank of Captain. Despite being retired, Joe continued to remain a loyal Marine throughout his entire life. Following his 24 year career in the Marines, he served another 24 years as an accountant for the Oceanside School District in Oceanside, CA. He was also a longtime member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Spokane. Joe was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Dorothy Jean Burch (nee McKercher), by both his parents, his sisters, Wilma Lungo and Maxine Malone as well as by his brother, Laverne Burch. He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Kathie Allen Burch (nee Hussey), his son Ronald of Mount Shasta, CA and Daniel of Oceanside, CA, and by his daughter Debra of Spokane, WA. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Travis of Ladera Ranch, CA, Jessica of Salt Lake City, UT and Cameron of Houston, CA, two great-grandsons, Cole and Max and the newest great-grandchild, born just before Joe passed. His two stepchildren, Bethany Allen and Eric Allen also reside in Spokane, WA. A Graveside Service with Military Honors at the WA State Veteran's Cemetery will be held at a later date. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com
