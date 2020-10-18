LEWIS, Vern Franklin January 10th, 1932 - October 7th, 2020 Vern Franklin Lewis was born in Galena, Kansas, the son of Jesse and Roberta Lewis. The family left Kansas during the Dust Bowl and eventually settled in Metaline Falls, WA where Vern graduated in Metaline Falls High School's Class of 1950. Vern then enlisted in the US Navy where he was stationed overseas and served as an aircraft flight meteorologist, making sure the skies were right for flying their important missions during the Korean War. After serving his country, he took advantage of the GI Bill and in 1959 earned his BA degree from Eastern Washington University (then Eastern WA College of Education) and later earned his MA degree. In 1961 he married Alice Van Twuyver, bought a house, and started a family. In 1964, he was invited to study abroad and teach English in Velbert, Germany for a full year as part of the Fulbright Teacher Exchange Program. Upon returning home, Vern had a long career educating hundreds of Spokane students in English and German first at Arlington Elementary then at Salk Jr. High. Vern retired in 1988 and frequently his former students, now adults, would stop him out in public to share their appreciation of him and especially their now shared love of using proper grammar. In January 2000 he married Julie Duteau. He very much enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with Julie's children Maurice, Susan, Jackie, Chris and their children over the last 20 years. Across his life span, Vern was an active outdoorsman, avid pheasant hunter, trout fisherman, huckleberry enthusiast, chess and cribbage player, western dancer, cruciverbalist, Big Brother, blood donor, genealogist, salad with-never-any-salad-dressing eater, Bloomsday runner, husband, father and was the most dedicated family man. Vern always stressed the importance of family. Spending time with his loved ones and telling humorous tales about his family members' adventures and accomplishments was his greatest joy. Vern rarely told you when you were about to make a mistake, but instead shared with you "here's another way" and let you decide your own path. Vern was preceded in death by his brother Jerry and his parents Jesse and Roberta. Vern is survived by Julie, his daughters Cynthia Yetter (Bret) and Amy Coskie (Jay), his son Allen Lewis (Stacey), his sister Vivian Lopez (Rick), his brother Leon, numerous nieces and nephews, many cousins (once and twice removed) , 16 grandchildren and his very special Aunt Ruby who turns 100 next year. A veteran's memorial service is planned for immediate family members and close friends on Monday, October 19th. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vern's honor can be made to the Inland Northwest Blood Center (Vitalant.org
) or VFW Post 1474 in Hillyard, WA (vfw1474.org
).