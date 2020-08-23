1/2
Vern "Daniel" PORTCH
PORTCH, Vern "Daniel" (Age 89) "Daniel" passed away on August 15, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Daniel was born on March 12, 1931 in Wilbur, Washington to Ray and Luella (Robertson) Portch Daniel was raised in Wilbur and graduated from Wilber High School in 1950. He then joined the Air Force and served our Country four years. After leaving the military he met Darlene Hume and they were married on August 31, 1957. They continued to live and raise their family in the Wilbur area until moving to Spokane in 2017. He worked as a foreman for the Lincoln County Road Department and retired in 1983. Daniel was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wilbur, the VFW and Big Bend Golf Course. He loved all sports and was an avid Outdoorsman and Golfer. Daniel is survived by his wife Deanna "Darlene" Portch, children, Danice (Dwayne) Deckard, Jody (Richard) Howard, and Matt (Linda) Portch. He is also survived by grandchildren Caitlan Portch, Betsy Portch, Sarah Deckard, brothers Jim (Louise) Portch and Dale (JoAnn) Portch along with numerous nieces and nephews. Daniel was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, John, Robert and Ray. Sisters Nora and Elaine. Family services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial at Wilbur Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P.O. Box 106, Wilbur, WA 99185 or Wilbur Cemetery, P.O. Box 214, Wilbur, WA 99185. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family at stratefuneralhome.com. Strate Funeral home Davenport is caring for the Portch Family.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 23, 2020.
