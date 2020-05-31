Verna "Ingi" FELICE
FELICE, Verna Verna "Ingi" Felice, beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, auntie and friend, passed on April 25, at 99 years of age. Born January 22, 1921, she attended Irving Grade School, Lewis and Clark High School, Brown Keating Secretarial School, and worked at Commercial Credit Corp. She enjoyed her years as leader for Blue Birds, Campfire Girls, Cub Scouts, and the Good Shephard Home for Girls. She was a founding member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, active in Gonzaga's Philomathia, the Women's Bar Auxiliary, and the Sky View Garden Club. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony, her son Randall, and her special friend Russell Esposito. She is survived by her son Ronald Felice, daughter Janet Felice Russell (Patrick), six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Her life was largely devoted to the well-being of her family and community. She found joy in enriching the lives of those around her. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to all who showed her kindness over her many years, especially everyone at Riverview Terrace and Care Home. You were wonderful.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2020.
