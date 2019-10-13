Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna Lucille (Stevick, Browleit) STUECKLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STUECKLE, Verna Lucille Verna Lucille Stevick Broweleit Stueckle was born on February 6, 1920, and went to be with her Lord on October 8, 2019. Her grandkids were planning her one-hundredth birthday party, calling it the "Party of the Century," but the only party Grandma Great was planning to attend was the one with Jesus in heaven. Verna was born on a farm outside Colfax, WA, on Stevick Road, to Clyde and Jessie Stevick. She had two older brothers, Loren and Joseph. When Verna was two years old, her 14-year-old brother, Loren, died of diabetes before insulin was discovered. Verna remembers as a young girl "preaching" to her chickens in the hen house and writing poetry when she was older. She first played the organ at age 12 for a Children's Day program at church and continued playing the organ off and on for eighty years. Verna married Herbert Reinholt Broweleit in 1938 and together they had five childrenDennis, Marilyn, Larry, David, and Randy. After their marriage, they were both impressed with their spiritual need and gave their lives to the Lord Jesus Christ--true conversions that led to their lifelong desire to serve in their church, Onecho Bible Church, and beyond. Herb and Verna farmed the "home place" with Joe and Dorothy Stevick. The farm became the favorite destination for all of the grandchildren. The Seattle grandkids assumed that there would be snow for sleigh riding every Christmas. Endless hours of games with siblings, nieces, and nephews, and nights spent sleeping next to Grandma's bed with significant conversation late into the night, bonded them with their grandparents. After 45 years of marriage, Herb passed away from colon cancer in 1983. A widow at the age of 63, Verna stayed on the farm, resisting invitations from her children to live closer to them. Five years later, she married Harvey Stueckle, who had three sonsRandy, Bob, and Rick. Harvey and Verna enjoyed 28 years of marriage, first on the farm, and then living at Touchmark in Spokane. Harvey passed away in 2017. Verna is survived by her five children and spousesDennis and Jan Broweleit, Marilyn and Larry Klock, Larry and Glenyce Broweleit, David and Kay Broweleit, and Randy and Jennifer Broweleit; 26 grandchildren and spouses, 32 great-grandchildren (which includes one on the way), Harvey's three sons, and two step-grandsons. A celebration of life will be held at the Onecho Bible Church in Colfax on November 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jesus film project (CRU).

STUECKLE, Verna Lucille Verna Lucille Stevick Broweleit Stueckle was born on February 6, 1920, and went to be with her Lord on October 8, 2019. Her grandkids were planning her one-hundredth birthday party, calling it the "Party of the Century," but the only party Grandma Great was planning to attend was the one with Jesus in heaven. Verna was born on a farm outside Colfax, WA, on Stevick Road, to Clyde and Jessie Stevick. She had two older brothers, Loren and Joseph. When Verna was two years old, her 14-year-old brother, Loren, died of diabetes before insulin was discovered. Verna remembers as a young girl "preaching" to her chickens in the hen house and writing poetry when she was older. She first played the organ at age 12 for a Children's Day program at church and continued playing the organ off and on for eighty years. Verna married Herbert Reinholt Broweleit in 1938 and together they had five childrenDennis, Marilyn, Larry, David, and Randy. After their marriage, they were both impressed with their spiritual need and gave their lives to the Lord Jesus Christ--true conversions that led to their lifelong desire to serve in their church, Onecho Bible Church, and beyond. Herb and Verna farmed the "home place" with Joe and Dorothy Stevick. The farm became the favorite destination for all of the grandchildren. The Seattle grandkids assumed that there would be snow for sleigh riding every Christmas. Endless hours of games with siblings, nieces, and nephews, and nights spent sleeping next to Grandma's bed with significant conversation late into the night, bonded them with their grandparents. After 45 years of marriage, Herb passed away from colon cancer in 1983. A widow at the age of 63, Verna stayed on the farm, resisting invitations from her children to live closer to them. Five years later, she married Harvey Stueckle, who had three sonsRandy, Bob, and Rick. Harvey and Verna enjoyed 28 years of marriage, first on the farm, and then living at Touchmark in Spokane. Harvey passed away in 2017. Verna is survived by her five children and spousesDennis and Jan Broweleit, Marilyn and Larry Klock, Larry and Glenyce Broweleit, David and Kay Broweleit, and Randy and Jennifer Broweleit; 26 grandchildren and spouses, 32 great-grandchildren (which includes one on the way), Harvey's three sons, and two step-grandsons. A celebration of life will be held at the Onecho Bible Church in Colfax on November 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jesus film project (CRU). Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close