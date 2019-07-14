Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna Rae BOWMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BOWMAN, Verna Rae Verna Rae Bowman, beloved mother, homemaker, and friend. Lover of family, neighbors, and crafts. A kind patient woman who always had a cheerful greeting and smile for everyone she met. Rae Bowman was born at home which was four miles SW of Litchfield, Nebraska on August 16, 1931. Rae passed away at 87 years of age at Sullivan Park Care Center in Spokane Valley on June 10, 2019. Rae was known as 'Rae of Sunshine' in her later years at the Care Center for the way she greeted people even to her last days. Rae attended two years of college at Eastern Washington University. Her first job was in administration for Cowles Publishing Co., a family owned business that owned The Spokesman-Review and the Daily Chronicle which were local newspapers in Spokane, WA. The family also owned the local paper mill, Inland Empire Paper Co. Rae met her future husband Robert 'Bob' Bowman when she was babysitting his sisters' three children and they fell in love. Bob and Rae were married on August 26, 1951. Rae is survived by her brothers Willis and John Bramer, her son Rob Bowman, her son Brad Bowman, her grandchildren Joe, R.D., Spencer, and Jason Bowman, and her great-grandchildren Kayla and Katelyn. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her. A Memorial is being held for Rae on July 20, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Opportunity Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Pines Rd. in Spokane Valley. In her later years, Rae suffered from Alzheimer's Disease and passed away due to complications from this disease. The family suggests donations be made in Rae's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation at

BOWMAN, Verna Rae Verna Rae Bowman, beloved mother, homemaker, and friend. Lover of family, neighbors, and crafts. A kind patient woman who always had a cheerful greeting and smile for everyone she met. Rae Bowman was born at home which was four miles SW of Litchfield, Nebraska on August 16, 1931. Rae passed away at 87 years of age at Sullivan Park Care Center in Spokane Valley on June 10, 2019. Rae was known as 'Rae of Sunshine' in her later years at the Care Center for the way she greeted people even to her last days. Rae attended two years of college at Eastern Washington University. Her first job was in administration for Cowles Publishing Co., a family owned business that owned The Spokesman-Review and the Daily Chronicle which were local newspapers in Spokane, WA. The family also owned the local paper mill, Inland Empire Paper Co. Rae met her future husband Robert 'Bob' Bowman when she was babysitting his sisters' three children and they fell in love. Bob and Rae were married on August 26, 1951. Rae is survived by her brothers Willis and John Bramer, her son Rob Bowman, her son Brad Bowman, her grandchildren Joe, R.D., Spencer, and Jason Bowman, and her great-grandchildren Kayla and Katelyn. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her. A Memorial is being held for Rae on July 20, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Opportunity Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Pines Rd. in Spokane Valley. In her later years, Rae suffered from Alzheimer's Disease and passed away due to complications from this disease. The family suggests donations be made in Rae's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close