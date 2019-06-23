NELSON, Verne E. Verne Edward Nelson, with his devoted daughter by his side, took the Lord's hand and passed peacefully into the next world on June 13, 2019. He was 88 years old. Verne was born in Yakima Washington to Adolf and Fern Nelson. He leaves behind two sons, one daughter, five grandsons, one great-grandson and two brothers. One brother preceded him in death. Verne worked for over 30 years in the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. He loved being on the water and was also a Merchant Marine Officer, running tug boats and oil barges on the west and east coast. Verne was an artist in woodworking and carving, creating his works of art, including a beautiful violin, since he was a young man. He was a good man, much loved, and will be forever missed.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 23, 2019