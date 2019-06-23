Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verne Edward NELSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NELSON, Verne E. Verne Edward Nelson, with his devoted daughter by his side, took the Lord's hand and passed peacefully into the next world on June 13, 2019. He was 88 years old. Verne was born in Yakima Washington to Adolf and Fern Nelson. He leaves behind two sons, one daughter, five grandsons, one great-grandson and two brothers. One brother preceded him in death. Verne worked for over 30 years in the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. He loved being on the water and was also a Merchant Marine Officer, running tug boats and oil barges on the west and east coast. Verne was an artist in woodworking and carving, creating his works of art, including a beautiful violin, since he was a young man. He was a good man, much loved, and will be forever missed.

NELSON, Verne E. Verne Edward Nelson, with his devoted daughter by his side, took the Lord's hand and passed peacefully into the next world on June 13, 2019. He was 88 years old. Verne was born in Yakima Washington to Adolf and Fern Nelson. He leaves behind two sons, one daughter, five grandsons, one great-grandson and two brothers. One brother preceded him in death. Verne worked for over 30 years in the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. He loved being on the water and was also a Merchant Marine Officer, running tug boats and oil barges on the west and east coast. Verne was an artist in woodworking and carving, creating his works of art, including a beautiful violin, since he was a young man. He was a good man, much loved, and will be forever missed. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close