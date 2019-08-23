Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verne Kay JENS. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Woodland Cemetery Deer Park , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JENS, Verne Kay Verne Kay Jens, loving father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away in Deer Park, Washington at the age of 87. Verne was born in Deer Park, Washington on June 12, 1932 to Fred and Elsie Jens. He graduated from Deer Park High School, Deer Park, WA in 1950. Verne worked as a farmer, logging truck driver and then as a tanker truck driver at Arrow Transportation for 32 years. He was a loving father and grandfather. His departure will leave a void that only loving memories will be able to fill. Hard work and the love of nature were virtues that he taught his children and grandchildren. After he retired as a truck driver, Verne continued to work various part time jobs until he was 87. It was his health that began to fail him, not his will and determination to keep busy and active. Verne found his solitude and peace in nature. He was always fascinated by the beauty of nature; the mountains, lakes, rivers and valleys. Hunting and fishing were just an excuse to be out in nature. He shared this passion with his sons and grandchildren and they will always be grateful for this. Verne was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brothers Ed and Fred and his sister Myrtle Finafrock. He is survived by former wife Dolores Jens Sesso and their two sons, Steve (Janice) of Boston, MA and Randy and his fiancée Shannon Neireuberg of Deer Park, WA. He is also survived by his sisters Edith Bushnell and Verna Parkhurst, both of Deer Park, WA, as well as his grandchildren Matthew, Meagan and Michaela. Verne is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, August 26th at 11:00 am at the Woodland Cemetery in Deer Park. To view and sign Verne's online guestbook, please visit

