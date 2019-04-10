Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verner Dale JOKINEN. View Sign

JOKINEN, Verner Dale (Age 74) October 27, 1944 - March 26, 2019 Verne (Jr to family), passed away on March 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane after an extended period of physical and medical issues. He was born in Spokane on October 27, 1944 to Verne and Margaret Jokinen. The eldest of five, he had three brothers and one sister. Jr was raised in Hillyard up to the eigth grade, then the family moved and he attended North Central H.S.. Verne married Alice Oakley and they had two sons, Erik and Rown, of whom they were very proud. Junior was very interested in everything his sons and grandchildren were involved in. This carried over to his extended family (siblings, nieces and nephews), as he always wanted updates and details of what all were doing. Preceding him in passing were his wife Alice (2007), and parents Verne and Margaret Jokinen. Verne is survived by his sons, Erik (Colleen) and Rown; brothers Bruce (Jeanne), Roy (Linda), Mark (Debbie), sister Marcia (Jim) Harrington; two grandchildren, Farriss and Dexter Jokinen, and many nieces and nephews. There will only be a private gathering for the immediate family to celebrate his life.

