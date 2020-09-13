LAWRENCE, Vernice A. (Age 87) Vernice Lawrence passed away on September 5, 2020 in Spokane Valley, WA. She was born June 28, 1933 in Spokane to Walter, Sr. and Hazel Balinski. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1951 and attended Eastern Washington College. In 1955 she married an airman from Fairchild AFB. She was first a mother, but also worked as a secretary for her father's Industrial Electric Service and for Graybar Electric Co. Vernice was very family oriented, but also enjoyed spending time with her girlfriends through the years. She loved to travel and went to Europe several times. She traveled with her son while he pedaled his bicycle across the country, but most of all she loved being on the Washington or Oregon coast. Like her mother, she really enjoyed painting. Vernice was preceded in death by her husband, Dale E. Lawrence, in 1982; and her little brother, Walter Balinski, Jr., in 2012. She is survived by her three children, daughters Carrie (Randy) Ham, and Katherine (Bill) Audycki, and son Russell (Denise) Lawrence; sister Karen Allen; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins. Memorial contributions can be directed to Our Daily Bread Ministries, PO Box 2222, Grand Rapids, MI 49501, or Spokane Humane Society, PO Box 6247, Spokane, WA 99217



