Vernon E. MELCHER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MELCHER, Vernon E. Born February 19, 1938 in Wheatland Wyoming, passed away May 23, 2020 in Spokane Washington at the age of 82. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Erika Melcher and his grandson Adam. He is survived by his sister Betty Lou, nephew Henry, daughter Debbie, his sons Tim, Willie, and Jon, and five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Vern spent the majority of his working life as a mechanic, heavy equipment operator and truck driver. He loved driving long-haul truck across the country. His most favorite place was Alaska, which will be his final "rest stop".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved