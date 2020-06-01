MELCHER, Vernon E. Born February 19, 1938 in Wheatland Wyoming, passed away May 23, 2020 in Spokane Washington at the age of 82. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Erika Melcher and his grandson Adam. He is survived by his sister Betty Lou, nephew Henry, daughter Debbie, his sons Tim, Willie, and Jon, and five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Vern spent the majority of his working life as a mechanic, heavy equipment operator and truck driver. He loved driving long-haul truck across the country. His most favorite place was Alaska, which will be his final "rest stop".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store