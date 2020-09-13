MERO, Vernon Leonard (Age 79) Vernon was born on March 9, 1941 in Mullan, Idaho as the second son of Walter and E. Therma Mero. He passed away on September 5, 2020 in Spokane, WA from cancer. The family moved back to Kalispell, Montana to help with the family farm. He attended the small country Demersville School through eighth grade then went to Flathead County High School in Kalispell where he lettered in football and was part of the Montana Class AA state conference champions with the Flathead Braves. He graduated in 1960 and worked the family farm. He was inducted into the U.S. Army April 6, 1966, serving in Vietnam and discharged March 7, 1968. Returning to Kalispell, he graduated with a two year degree from Flathead Valley Community College in June 1971. Vernon was a kind and gentle man. He loved his nieces and nephews and rarely missed recognizing a birthday or Christmas. He was always willing to help others by taking them to appointments. He was transportation for his grandmother, mother, and partner. He held various jobs in Kalispell and Spokane such as: Gambles, Chevron Stations, Pony Express, Spokane Arena and fairgrounds concessions, airport shuttle, Ramada Inn kitchen staff, lawn care and house painting. Vernon is survived by brother Gordon Mero (Marge) and their two children Sheryl Florance and Duane Mero; and by his sister Mary Anne Melby (Mike) and their two children David and Michelle Melby; grand nieces and nephews: Crystal, Michael, Sarah, Teresa and Angela plus great-grand nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his longtime loving companion Kennita Bailey with her daughter Melissa and children. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and E.Therma Mero. A memorial at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be deferred to an undetermined future date.



