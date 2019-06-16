Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon "Vern" NEAL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEAL, Vernon Vern was born in Almira, Washington on March 31, 1938 to parents Ray and Selma Neal. He passed away June 8, 2019 at the age of 81, in Spokane at home surrounded by family. Vern went to school in Hartline and played basketball with his older brother, Bernard, and worked on a farm. He graduated from Hartline High School, came to Spokane and learned the body and fender trade. Shortly after moving to Spokane, Vern purchased his first new car that was sold as a "race car". Vern raced this car at Deer Park Dragstrip that year where he met his wife Linda. Her brother Lamar introduced them, who was the salesman who sold him the car. Their second date was a toboggan ride down Indian canyon Golf course where they hit a tree and both ended up in the hospital. Vern always joked he broke her leg so she wouldn't get away. They married later that year to start a new life together. Vern worked for many years in the 1960's for United Buckingham Freight Lines as a truck repairman and painter. In the late 60's he left the freight lines and started a body shop, Artistic Body Shop with a partner and ran this business for several years. He left and started his own business, Able Paint and Body, and operated this business, with the help of his three sons for many more years. After selling Able Paint and Body he worked part time for Mar-Lac Distributors (Parts plus) for several years and he also owned and operated A-1 Storage, storing boats, motorhomes, cars, etc., up until it's sale in 2014. Vern was a great teacher and model to his sons and passed on his talents and wisdom of his craftmanship and family values to them as well. Vern could fabricate, repair and build almost anything including the home he raised his family in for 53 years. He was talented, caring, honest, happy, generous, kind, a wonderful husband and father and a loyal friend to many. Vern was often the example of integrity to always take the high road and be the better man. Vern is survived by wife Linda, sons David (Gretchen) Edwall, WA., Darren (Katy), Shawn (Jewel), Spokane; brother Bernard (Jeanette), Spokane Valley; sister Beth, Puyallup, WA; brothers-in-law Lamar Means (Darlene), Rathdrum; Ken Means, Maui; grandchildren: Casey, Jacob, Aly, Gracey, Isaac, Bailey, Emma, Brennen, Brianna and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. No services are planned at this time, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

