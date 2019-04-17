Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Ray BROCKIE. View Sign

BROCKIE, Vernon Ray (Age 69) Vernon joined his wife, Gayle in heaven on April 15, 2019. He was born April 14, 1950 in Hays, Montana to Clarence and Betty Brockie. He is survived by his children, Greg, Jaime (Hussein), Sara (Mike), Danielle (LaPerry), Retta (Sammie); Grandkids, Derrick, Keiara, Paityn, Jayla and Kemani; his additional daughter, Justine and her family; and his siblings, Ruben, Joey, Debbie (Bobby), Nita, Becky, Gilda, Tiny-One (Debbie), Toodie, Richard (Janette), Emory, Edwin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Betty and Sid; his wife, Gayle; siblings, Bill (Loretta) and Clarence, Dona, and Bobby; sister-in-law, Linda; brother-in-law, Gerald; mother and father-in-law, Gail and Sharon. He was loved by numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and all who knew him. Rosary service will be held on Wednesday, April 17th at 7pm at the family home and a Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, April 18th at 10:00 am at St Francis of Assisi, 1104 W. Heroy Ave., Spokane, WA 99205. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

