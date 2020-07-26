1/3
Vicki Elaine ANDERSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vicki's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDERSON, Vicki Elaine (Age 64) Our beloved Vicki, born January 20, 1956, passed away on July 20, 2020. She enjoyed going to the ocean, going fruit picking up at Greenbluff, the Steelers, and above all spending time with family. Her passion was baking and if you were lucky enough to try anything she made, you were likely to keep coming back for more. Vicki is survived by her three children, Luke Anderson (Mariah Hansen), Kaylene Benson-Roman (Tiffini Benson-Roman), Nolan Benson, his daughter Kaydence Grace, Vicki's only grandchild. She is also survived by an enormous amount of family and friends. Vicki is preceded in death by her parents, Homer Anderson Jr. and Mary Celestia Anderson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved