ANDERSON, Vicki Elaine (Age 64) Our beloved Vicki, born January 20, 1956, passed away on July 20, 2020. She enjoyed going to the ocean, going fruit picking up at Greenbluff, the Steelers, and above all spending time with family. Her passion was baking and if you were lucky enough to try anything she made, you were likely to keep coming back for more. Vicki is survived by her three children, Luke Anderson (Mariah Hansen), Kaylene Benson-Roman (Tiffini Benson-Roman), Nolan Benson, his daughter Kaydence Grace, Vicki's only grandchild. She is also survived by an enormous amount of family and friends. Vicki is preceded in death by her parents, Homer Anderson Jr. and Mary Celestia Anderson.



