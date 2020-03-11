Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki Jeanette RIGGS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RIGGS, Vicki Jeanette Vicki Jeanette (Croston) Riggs (age 61) was brought to Heaven on March 27, 2020 from Cheney, WA. She was born to James Frank and Marjorie Alice (Nield) Croston on August 25, 1958 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Croston; two daughters, Stacy Haugen and Jolene Krupke; three sons, Shawn Gunderson, Dwayne Gunderson, and Jeromy Riggs; one granddaughter, Karley, three grandsons, Eligh, Taeryn, and Dustin; one sister, Linda Penning (Don); three brothers, Jim Croston, Rod Croston (Gay), and Stan Croston (Sherry); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her son Zacheriah Riggs, son of her heart Bryan Haugen, her dad James Croston, and her brother Dwayne Croston. Angels surrounded her throughout her life be they earthly bound or flying free with God to lift her up. For service information please contact the family.

RIGGS, Vicki Jeanette Vicki Jeanette (Croston) Riggs (age 61) was brought to Heaven on March 27, 2020 from Cheney, WA. She was born to James Frank and Marjorie Alice (Nield) Croston on August 25, 1958 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Croston; two daughters, Stacy Haugen and Jolene Krupke; three sons, Shawn Gunderson, Dwayne Gunderson, and Jeromy Riggs; one granddaughter, Karley, three grandsons, Eligh, Taeryn, and Dustin; one sister, Linda Penning (Don); three brothers, Jim Croston, Rod Croston (Gay), and Stan Croston (Sherry); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her son Zacheriah Riggs, son of her heart Bryan Haugen, her dad James Croston, and her brother Dwayne Croston. Angels surrounded her throughout her life be they earthly bound or flying free with God to lift her up. For service information please contact the family. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close