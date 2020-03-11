RIGGS, Vicki Jeanette Vicki Jeanette (Croston) Riggs (age 61) was brought to Heaven on March 27, 2020 from Cheney, WA. She was born to James Frank and Marjorie Alice (Nield) Croston on August 25, 1958 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Croston; two daughters, Stacy Haugen and Jolene Krupke; three sons, Shawn Gunderson, Dwayne Gunderson, and Jeromy Riggs; one granddaughter, Karley, three grandsons, Eligh, Taeryn, and Dustin; one sister, Linda Penning (Don); three brothers, Jim Croston, Rod Croston (Gay), and Stan Croston (Sherry); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her son Zacheriah Riggs, son of her heart Bryan Haugen, her dad James Croston, and her brother Dwayne Croston. Angels surrounded her throughout her life be they earthly bound or flying free with God to lift her up. For service information please contact the family.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 11, 2020