BRICKER, Vicki Louise (McAvoy) (Age 78) Vicki, born in Spokane, graduate of Rogers High School, lived most of her life in Spokane. Born to Robert (Bob) and Louise (Raphael) McAvoy, Vicki's family was small. She was very close to her aunts, Lorry Frye and Joyce Raphael as well as her cousins Larry and Danny Raphael, Roger Frye and Kathy Swehla of Spokane and the cousins' children and grandchildren. Vicki had a long career at URM and US Bank. She retired from US Bank in Portland before moving back to Spokane. Vicki was a loving mother to her sons, Jimmy (deceased) and David Bricker and his son James Bricker of Spokane. She loved and was comforted by her church family at Shadle Park Presbyterian, volunteering there. Vicki enthusiastically took joy in many things including her cats. She loved to talk and laugh. Her greatest happiness was in sewing gifts for the homeless and toys for impoverished children all over the world. Vicki died at home April 27th of cancer. Memorial service will be held at the church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name at S.C.R.A.P.S. or her church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store