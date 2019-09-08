|
GEBRAN, Vicki McKay Vicki McKay Gebran, a longtime Spokane Valley resident, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born to Richard and Jean (Thornton) McKay on June 14, 1947, in Spokane. She graduated from University High School and went on to graduate from North Seattle Community College. She also earned her medical and ophthalmic certifications. She worked for many years in the medical field as a medical assistant and an ophthalmic assistant. In addition to Spokane, Vicki lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Scottsdale, Arizona, and Seattle, Washington. Vicki was an accomplished, successful entrepreneur who ran her own restaurant for many years. Vicki loved baking, gardening and reading. She enjoyed the beach and remembered fondly her time visiting Hawaii. Vicki loved God and participated in a women's bible study group for many years. She liked watching crime dramas, her favorite being Murder She Wrote. Most of all, she loved being a mom and Nana. Vicki would light up a room with her smile and had the most contagious laugh. She was humorous, playful, feisty, adventurous, and gentle. She was a survivor and faced her life with courage. Vicki is survived by her sons, George (Rose) Gebran and Antonio Gebran; daughter, Chantel Gebran; brothers, Jim McKay, David McKay, and Dick McKay; sister, Molly Shirey; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Jean McKay. A memorial service in Vicki's honor will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley. Vicki's family is requesting that people come dressed in leopard print and bling in honor of her outfit always matching her personality fun and classy! Please share memories of Vicki and leave condolences for her family at www.HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019