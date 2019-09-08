Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki GEBRAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki McKay GEBRAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEBRAN, Vicki McKay Vicki McKay Gebran, a longtime Spokane Valley resident, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born to Richard and Jean (Thornton) McKay on June 14, 1947, in Spokane. She graduated from University High School and went on to graduate from North Seattle Community College. She also earned her medical and ophthalmic certifications. She worked for many years in the medical field as a medical assistant and an ophthalmic assistant. In addition to Spokane, Vicki lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Scottsdale, Arizona, and Seattle, Washington. Vicki was an accomplished, successful entrepreneur who ran her own restaurant for many years. Vicki loved baking, gardening and reading. She enjoyed the beach and remembered fondly her time visiting Hawaii. Vicki loved God and participated in a women's bible study group for many years. She liked watching crime dramas, her favorite being Murder She Wrote. Most of all, she loved being a mom and Nana. Vicki would light up a room with her smile and had the most contagious laugh. She was humorous, playful, feisty, adventurous, and gentle. She was a survivor and faced her life with courage. Vicki is survived by her sons, George (Rose) Gebran and Antonio Gebran; daughter, Chantel Gebran; brothers, Jim McKay, David McKay, and Dick McKay; sister, Molly Shirey; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Jean McKay. A memorial service in Vicki's honor will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley. Vicki's family is requesting that people come dressed in leopard print and bling in honor of her outfit always matching her personality fun and classy! Please share memories of Vicki and leave condolences for her family at www.HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now