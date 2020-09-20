BARTH, Vickie Lee (Christensen) Vickie Lee (Christensen) Barth, age 72, passed away peacefully at her home with her beloved husband David by her side on September 2, 2020, after a long struggle with dementia. Vickie was the oldest of three children born to Mona and Marshall Christensen in Spokane WA. She was a proud graduate of the class of 1966 from North Central HS. She loved her class so much that she served as reunion chair for many years, always gathering high school friends to reminisce and remember good old days, mostly with her best HS friends Suzanne Taylor and Mary Ann Slade by her side. She and David dated in HS, and after David's service in Vietnam, they married in November 1969, and recently celebrated 50 years of marriage together. After 6 years in Spokane, they moved to Elk with their two girls, and soon welcomed a baby boy. Vickie began teaching preschool at the Elk Grange, and continued her involvement with the Elk community through her kids schooling, serving as a Girl Scout Leader. In 1984 she and her family became members of the Country Church of the Open Bible, where she served many different roles - women's ministries, Missionettes & Royal Rangers, Sunday School teacher and Superintendent. She had jobs with Sunshine Day Care, JoAnn Fabrics, Spokane County Elections Office, and finally with Alton's Tires Admin. She was also a member of Elk Homemakers. Vickie was preceded in death by both her parents, her sister Joannie Sand, her brothers Wes and Larry Christensen and her nephew Patrick Christensen. She leaves behind her husband David, her children Meegan (James) Ware, Melissa Vanek (John Baxter), and Nicholas (Katie) Barth, her grandchildren Aimee, Austin, Daniel, Gretchen, Grace and Anders, and numerous family and friends who loved her. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 3 at 11 am at Christ's Church, 5804 W Herman Road, Deer Park.



