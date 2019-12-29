Vicky Lynn HEINEMANN

Obituary
HEINEMANN, Vicky Lynn Vicky Lynn Heinemann passed away December 23, 2019. She is survived by her two children, Romyne and wife Caitlin Heinemann and daughter, Marisa and husband Joe Wunderlich, along with her eight beloved grandchildren. Vicky is also survived by siblings Lee Radmer, Lisa Radmer, Kevin Price, Larry Price, ex husband Randy Heinemann, and good friend Rick Smith, as well as countless nieces, nephews and family friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Willard and Bessie Radmer and Timmy Norby. Services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00am. Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall Street.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
