Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Charles FALSETTO. View Sign

FALSETTO, Victor Charles (Age 79) Vic passed away peacefully in his sleep at Hospice House on March 21, 2019. He was born on January 31, 1940 in Rossland, BC, joining big sister Marlene. After living a short time in Kellogg, ID, they settled in the heavily Italian area of Minnehaha in Spokane. Vic lived over 70 years in the same neighborhood. In 1959 he married Dianne Sundblad and raised four children over the years. They would have celebrated 60 years together this August. Vic had a lifelong love of cars and was a member of the Dukes and the Early Ford Club. Vic retired from Kaiser Trentwood after 36 years. Vic is survived by his wife, Dianne; daughter Tami (Jeff) Paul; son Jerry Falsetto; daughter Tina Falsetto; grandchildren Stephanie Jones, Tony (Shalena) Wylie, Matthew Wylie, Cody Falsetto and Rachel Paul; three great-granddaughters: Madison, Kinsley, and Jamison Jean; many nieces and nephews, cousins and brother-in-law John Sundblad of Libby, MT. Vic was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Mary; sister Marlene; and son Jeff Falsetto. Per Vic's wishes no service is planned. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice House or Morning Star Boys Ranch.

FALSETTO, Victor Charles (Age 79) Vic passed away peacefully in his sleep at Hospice House on March 21, 2019. He was born on January 31, 1940 in Rossland, BC, joining big sister Marlene. After living a short time in Kellogg, ID, they settled in the heavily Italian area of Minnehaha in Spokane. Vic lived over 70 years in the same neighborhood. In 1959 he married Dianne Sundblad and raised four children over the years. They would have celebrated 60 years together this August. Vic had a lifelong love of cars and was a member of the Dukes and the Early Ford Club. Vic retired from Kaiser Trentwood after 36 years. Vic is survived by his wife, Dianne; daughter Tami (Jeff) Paul; son Jerry Falsetto; daughter Tina Falsetto; grandchildren Stephanie Jones, Tony (Shalena) Wylie, Matthew Wylie, Cody Falsetto and Rachel Paul; three great-granddaughters: Madison, Kinsley, and Jamison Jean; many nieces and nephews, cousins and brother-in-law John Sundblad of Libby, MT. Vic was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Mary; sister Marlene; and son Jeff Falsetto. Per Vic's wishes no service is planned. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice House or Morning Star Boys Ranch. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close