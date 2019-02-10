Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor E. Buksbazen Jr.. View Sign

BUKSBAZEN, Victor E., Jr. Born October 29, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, went home to be with the Lord January 12, 2019. He is survived by an older brother, John and wife Concetta; son, Paul; daughter, Victoria; his wife, Evelyn; two stepsons, Kenneth and Romyne and several grand-children. Victor was highly involved in politics and many organizations doing volunteer work. He was the author of six books and did many other writings. He battled with cancer since 1995. His family would like to thank Sacred Heart Hospital, Hospice of Spokane and Regency Northpointe for their loving care during his illness. His memorial will be held February 13, 2019 at First Assembly of God, 828 W. Indiana at 12:30 PM.

BUKSBAZEN, Victor E., Jr. Born October 29, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, went home to be with the Lord January 12, 2019. He is survived by an older brother, John and wife Concetta; son, Paul; daughter, Victoria; his wife, Evelyn; two stepsons, Kenneth and Romyne and several grand-children. Victor was highly involved in politics and many organizations doing volunteer work. He was the author of six books and did many other writings. He battled with cancer since 1995. His family would like to thank Sacred Heart Hospital, Hospice of Spokane and Regency Northpointe for their loving care during his illness. His memorial will be held February 13, 2019 at First Assembly of God, 828 W. Indiana at 12:30 PM. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close