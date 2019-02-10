BUKSBAZEN, Victor E., Jr. Born October 29, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, went home to be with the Lord January 12, 2019. He is survived by an older brother, John and wife Concetta; son, Paul; daughter, Victoria; his wife, Evelyn; two stepsons, Kenneth and Romyne and several grand-children. Victor was highly involved in politics and many organizations doing volunteer work. He was the author of six books and did many other writings. He battled with cancer since 1995. His family would like to thank Sacred Heart Hospital, Hospice of Spokane and Regency Northpointe for their loving care during his illness. His memorial will be held February 13, 2019 at First Assembly of God, 828 W. Indiana at 12:30 PM.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 10, 2019