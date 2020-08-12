1/2
Victor Ernesto LEICHNER
LEICHNER, Victor Ernesto Born August 5, 1957 in St. Vincente, Argentina, Victor Ernesto Leichner passed away peacefully Thursday, August 6, 2020. In 1960, his family immigrated to Livingston, MT in order to reunite with relatives, and eventually moved to Spokane, WA. Victor was employed at UPS for 36 years and retired early in 2013. He enjoyed tending to God's earth by planting roses, peonies, vegetables and fruit trees in his spare time. Victor was a lifelong sports fan of the Giants baseball team and Greenbay Packers football team. He was also a true dog lover at heart, having many great danes throughout his lifetime. Given to God's care were his daughters, Katarina Leichner, Alexandra Leichner, and Nastassja Leichner in 1995. He was also proceeded in death by his parents, Emma and Victor Leichner. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kristine M. Leichner, in Liberty Lake, WA, his daughter, Victoria R. McGinnis (Sean), in Liberty Lake, WA, and his sister, Nancy M. Halverson (Kim), in Kirkland, WA. He will be dearly missed by all. The funeral service is scheduled to take place at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, Saturday, August 15th at 11:30 a.m. immediately followed by the graveside committal at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Greater Spokane Meals on Wheels, Hospice of Spokane, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. May God bless you and yours. To share memories of Victor and leave condolences to the family, visit www.hennesseyvalley.com. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16

