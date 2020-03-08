FELDSCHER, Victoria Victoria "Vickie" Feldscher, 95, wife of the late Robert Feldscher of Spokane Washington, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Mead Washington. Born December 26, 1924 in Crane, Oregon, she was the sixth daughter of Andres and Catalina Urquiri. As a military wife, Vickie lived in many places but would eventually make Spokane her home for forty-three years. Vickie was dedicated to her faith, her family and friends and was a very active member of her church. Vickie is survived by her son Marc Feldscher of Spokane, Washington. She is also survived by eleven nieces and nephews. Vickie was preceded in death by her husband "Bob" and sisters Flora, Falicia, Concha, Julia and Virginia. The funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, March 13th at 11:00 AM at: Saint Thomas More, 515 West St. Thomas More Way, Spokane, WA 99208, 509-466-3811.

