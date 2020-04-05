Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vikki Chisholm-Stokes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHISHOLM-STOKES, Vikki Vikki Chisholm-Stokes passed away March 20th, 2020 at her home in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Her home since 1990. Vikki had bravely battled Parkinson's Disease for the past 30 years. She was always eager to participate in studies for PD, and volunteered twice for cutting edge brain surgery to offset the effects of the disease. She always remained optimistic for a cure. Vikki was preceded in death by her husband, Burleigh Stokes, and her stepfather, Jack Hogan. She is survived by her mother, Lenore Hogan, aunt, Frances Thoms, sister, Candice Chisholm, nephews, Scott and Brian Ziegler, stepsons, Cameron and Ryan Stokes. She adored her five grandchildren, Jake, Jasen and Sam Besch-Stokes, and Taylor and Shannon Stokes. Great nieces, Katelyn and Brooklyn and great nephew, Daniel Ziegler. She also loved her furry friends - Willy, Pansy Ann, Petie, and Max and her dear caregiver, Giuseppa Alaimo who was her living angel on Earth. Vikki was a veracious reader, she had played thousands of games of solitaire and kept track of her wins and losses. She enjoyed TV, and challenged herself to answering questions on Jeopardy every night. Previous to her retirement in 1992, Vikki worked as a full charge bookkeeper for several companies in Spokane, Seattle, Portland and Phoenix. She loved to travel, especially to tropical destinations. Vikki graduated from North Central High School in Spokane and received her BS in accounting from Spokane Falls Community College. Due to the Coronavirus there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Disease Association or your local Humane Society would be appreciated.

