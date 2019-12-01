|
MELLACI, Vincent Joseph Vincent Joseph Mellaci, 88, of Rumson, New Jersey, late of Prince George, Virginia passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Born on November 15, 1931 in New Jersey, he was the son of the late Luigi and Barbara Pinaro Mellaci. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Genevieve Cross Mellaci and second wife, Alice Louise Mellaci; a son Brett Vincent Mellaci; a brother Louie; and sisters Sonta, Barbara and Helen. Vincent was a member of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Spokane, Washington and a retired accountant for the U.S. Government in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. He is survived by two daughters, Susan (David) Lasky of Brick, New Jersey and Nancy (James 'Tony' Martin) Nabity of Prince George, VA; grandchildren Brad (Ashlee) Lasky and Nicole (Jeffrey) Dowdy; great-grandchildren Lydia and Roland Dowdy and Isabella and Landon Lasky; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Mt. St. Michael's Church 8500 N St. Michael's Rd. Spokane, WA 99217. Rosary immediately preceding Mass. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. St. Michael's Church or Crater Community Hospice, 3916 Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be directed to www.ealvinsmall.com or www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
