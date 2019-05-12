McLEISH, Viola D. Viola D. McLeish passed away peacefully on Easter Day, April 21, 2019 at Brighton Court, in Spokane Valley, Washington. She was 89. Vi was born the same day the stock market crashed, October 29, 1929 to Roy and Sarah Davis on a farm near Napohee, Nebraska. She lived through the depression in Nebraska until her family moved to Washington State in 1940, to escape the dust bowl and join the apple industry. She graduated from Omak High School in 1947. She received a degree from Kinman Business School. Upon graduating she started a career in banking at Seattle First National Bank in Okanogan, WA. On June 2, 1951 she married Angus J. McLeish and together they raised two boys that were both active in Okanogan sports, Roy L. McLeish and John L. McLeish. She was very active in the community serving as President of the Okanogan County Fair Board for 10 years and in Soroptimist International. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church. She retired in 1988 as the bank manager with over 38 years of service, and as one of the first women to hold such a management position in Washington. She was involved in many committees in Okanogan during the Washington Centennial Celebration in 1989. Viola enjoyed painting for over 40 years and took many classes. She also enjoyed quilting and knitting. Viola enjoyed her retirement years at Holman Gardens in the Spokane Valley. She worked on OctoberFest, maintained the Library, and went on excursions in the area. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Angus John McLeish, her brother Keith A. Davis, and her son Roy McLeish. She is survived by her son John (Monte) McLeish, five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA on May 22, 2019 at 10:00 am. She will be laid to rest in a graveside service at Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens, (Conconully Road) Omak, WA on May 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. Her son Roy L. McLeish (the Bear), will be laid to rest in the same service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Soroptimist International or the . Published in Spokesman-Review on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary