Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola E. YOCHUM. View Sign Service Information Lauer Funeral Home 204 N Main St Deer Park , WA 99006 (509)-276-7000 Vigil 6:00 PM St. Mary's Presentation Catholic Church 602 E. 6th St Deer Park , WA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Mary's Presentation Catholic Church 602 E. 6th St Deer Park , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

YOCHUM, Viola E. (Age 79) Our dearly loved Viola went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 7, 2019. As her three years of peaks and valleys battling cancer came to an end, she was able to remain comfortably at home. Viola was born in May of 1940 in Lewiston, ID to Isaac and Esther (Wright) Luce. Her family lived for a while in Bates, OR, but at the start of her 4th grade year, they moved to Myrtle, ID on the Clearwater River. At age 18, in February of 1959, Viola married her classmate and friend since 4th grade, Gregory Yochum, who attend the University of Idaho in Moscow. Viola had also attended the University of Idaho Beauty College in Lewiston and worked as a cosmetologist until five of their seven children were born. Viola and Greg's three daughters: Teresa (Bradley) Sausser, Catherine (Jeffery) Stone and Susan (Mark) Taylor were born while they lived in Idaho. In 1964 the family moved to Spokane where two more sons were born: Michael (Susie) and Edwin (Paulette). In 1970, Viola convinced Greg to move their family to the Deer Park area onto the country property of their dreams. It was there that they became ambitious farmers of alfalfa and cattle. The good Lord then blessed them with two more sons: Bradley (Kimberly) and David (Sara). In addition to being a sweet-hearted mother of seven children, Viola was also a diligent homemaker who tended the family's half-acre vegetable garden, sold cow milk and raspberries, drove the hay truck and managed the agricultural bookkeeping. As their young sons grew and gained skills advantageous to Greg in farm operations, Viola began a career cooking for the Deer Park School District and then Meals on Wheels. She moved on to Gonzaga University where she cooked for the students on campus and later worked preparing meals for the Jesuit priests at the Bea House. For a time, Viola and Greg owned a restaurant in Loon Lake which they managed together. Through the years Greg managed commercial bakeries and farmed approximately 550 acres on various properties. The couple joyfully became blessed grandparents to 20 grandchildren and more than 18 great-grandchildren with whom they enjoyed many years of outdoor recreation and cheering on the Zag's boys and girls basketball teams. They are also blessed to be aunt and uncle to a great number of nieces and nephews. Viola and Greg have been actively involved in St. Mary's Presentation Catholic Church in Deer Park. Their fellow congregants have become many of their closest friends and have been a tremendous, blessed presence in their loving support of the couple. Viola, with her sun-shiny heart and warm smiling spirit, has graced and enriched the lives of so many who will miss her with all their hearts. At last, Viola has finished her earthly race well and is presently realizing her proclaimed goal of spending eternity in the loving, glorious presence of her Lord Jesus Christ. A vigil service for Viola will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Mary's Presentation Catholic Church (602 E. 6th St, Deer Park, WA). A funeral mass will be celebrated at the same location at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 14. To sign Viola's online guestbook, please visit

YOCHUM, Viola E. (Age 79) Our dearly loved Viola went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 7, 2019. As her three years of peaks and valleys battling cancer came to an end, she was able to remain comfortably at home. Viola was born in May of 1940 in Lewiston, ID to Isaac and Esther (Wright) Luce. Her family lived for a while in Bates, OR, but at the start of her 4th grade year, they moved to Myrtle, ID on the Clearwater River. At age 18, in February of 1959, Viola married her classmate and friend since 4th grade, Gregory Yochum, who attend the University of Idaho in Moscow. Viola had also attended the University of Idaho Beauty College in Lewiston and worked as a cosmetologist until five of their seven children were born. Viola and Greg's three daughters: Teresa (Bradley) Sausser, Catherine (Jeffery) Stone and Susan (Mark) Taylor were born while they lived in Idaho. In 1964 the family moved to Spokane where two more sons were born: Michael (Susie) and Edwin (Paulette). In 1970, Viola convinced Greg to move their family to the Deer Park area onto the country property of their dreams. It was there that they became ambitious farmers of alfalfa and cattle. The good Lord then blessed them with two more sons: Bradley (Kimberly) and David (Sara). In addition to being a sweet-hearted mother of seven children, Viola was also a diligent homemaker who tended the family's half-acre vegetable garden, sold cow milk and raspberries, drove the hay truck and managed the agricultural bookkeeping. As their young sons grew and gained skills advantageous to Greg in farm operations, Viola began a career cooking for the Deer Park School District and then Meals on Wheels. She moved on to Gonzaga University where she cooked for the students on campus and later worked preparing meals for the Jesuit priests at the Bea House. For a time, Viola and Greg owned a restaurant in Loon Lake which they managed together. Through the years Greg managed commercial bakeries and farmed approximately 550 acres on various properties. The couple joyfully became blessed grandparents to 20 grandchildren and more than 18 great-grandchildren with whom they enjoyed many years of outdoor recreation and cheering on the Zag's boys and girls basketball teams. They are also blessed to be aunt and uncle to a great number of nieces and nephews. Viola and Greg have been actively involved in St. Mary's Presentation Catholic Church in Deer Park. Their fellow congregants have become many of their closest friends and have been a tremendous, blessed presence in their loving support of the couple. Viola, with her sun-shiny heart and warm smiling spirit, has graced and enriched the lives of so many who will miss her with all their hearts. At last, Viola has finished her earthly race well and is presently realizing her proclaimed goal of spending eternity in the loving, glorious presence of her Lord Jesus Christ. A vigil service for Viola will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Mary's Presentation Catholic Church (602 E. 6th St, Deer Park, WA). A funeral mass will be celebrated at the same location at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 14. To sign Viola's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close