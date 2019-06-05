Spokesman-Review Obituaries
STEWART, Viola Frances Viola Frances Stewart, age 89, passed away quietly June 1, 2019 at home. She was born February 25, 1930 in Monroe, Michigan to Vernie Ray MacDonald and Lottie Eurine Dull. She was preceded in death by her husband, JC Stewart, her parents and five siblings. Viola is survived by one brother, Robert MacDonald; and her children David, Raymond (Michelle), Roscoe (Valerie), Barbara (Larry) Wolford and Bradley. She had 17 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She loved to sew, meet with friends for coffee and play bingo. A special "Thank You" to Hospice of Spokane for the care they provided. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA, with burial at Pines Cemetery and a Celebration of Life following at the home of her son, Roscoe. A Visitation is scheduled on Monday, June 10 at the funeral home from 2:00 to 5:00 pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 5, 2019
