MARTIN, Viola K. (Age 95) Passed away and entered her heavenly home October 14th, 2019 Viola (Vi), born to Richard and Beth Walsh on February 10th, 1924 where she lived and went to grade school in Deep Creek Washington.Graduated from Rearden High School around 1942 and continued her education at Eastern Washington College in Cheney Washington in Secretarial Studies. Following her college studies, during WWII, Vi worked at Boeing soldering circuit boards where it is believed that she met Jim Steele. Vi worked for Spokane Community College in the Admissions office from 1971 to the early 1980's. Vi also volunteered for East Valley PTA, East Valley band parent and Foothills Church Women's Group. Vi married Jim Steele in 1943 and they were married 28 years until Jim's death in 1971. Vi remarried widower Everett James Martin on October 1st, 1977 where two families became one large family of 9 children. They had been married 42 years. The combined surviving children and grandchildren are: Tom Steele and wife Audrey and their children Paul and Jenny. Mike Steele and wife Rosa and their children Michael, Jerry, Lisa andMarty. Rick Steele and wife Alta and their children Rich, Norman, Dawni Anne, Kris and Mike. Chris Steele and wife Merri and son Trevor Tina Nelson and husband Paul and their children Greg and Brenda. Tim Martin and wife Myra and son Jonathan. Wayne Martin. Wanda Boleneus and children Guthrie and Esther. Gloria Morris and husband Brad and their children Jacob, Jesse, Heather and Sara. Combined great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, way too many to count. Over the 42 years, Vi and Everett had many adventures together. From building an orchard/vineyard, to moving off the grid north of Sandpoint Idaho in a travel trailer until they were able to build their home. Vi and Everett always had a heart for missions. Trips to Mexico on multiple mission trips. When missionaries needed a place to stay for the weekend or on furlough, they always had a place to stay and Vi was always the prefect hostess. Family gatherings were always wall to wall with family and friends, everyone was welcome. She will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers or memorials, we would like donations be sent to the Union Gospel Mission.

