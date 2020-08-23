HILL, Viola L. "Bonnie" (Age 89) October 1930 ~ August 11, 2020 Bonnie entered her eternal rest August 11, 2020. Bonnie was born in Pomeroy, WA, to Melvin and Theo in October 1930. In February 1947 she married Robert T. Hill and together they raised their family in Northern California. She enjoyed being at home raising her four children while they were young and as they grew, she re-entered the work force. Upon retiring from Mervyn's Bonnie and Bob moved back to Kettle Falls, Washington. Bonnie enjoyed sewing, cake decorating, any craft project, camping, fishing, time with her family, loved ones, and friends. Bonnie joined the Order of Eastern Star in California; became active in Jobs Daughters with her granddaughters serving with Bob as Bethel Guardian and Associate Bethel Guardian to Bethel #312 in Sacramento. She went on as Worthy Matron, with Bob as Worthy Patron, at Pine Tree Chapter #77 in Kettle Falls, WA. Bonnie was chosen as the Grand Representative to British Columbia Yukon in addition to serving as a Deputy Instructor across the years. Upon her return to Spokane she became an active member of Adelphi Chapter #188, again serving as Worthy Matron. Bonnie is survived by her children, Sharon (widowed), Linda (Gil), Robert James, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and two sisters. She was proceeded in death by her husband Bob, son Ronnie, a brother and sister. We wish to express our gratitude to Abel Family Home. Thank you, Chris, Dick, and Judy, we are blessed to have found you. Services will follow later. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Spokane Shriners Hospital for Children
, Transportation Fund, 911 W. 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99204.