TEMPLE, Viola M. "Vi" Viola "Vi" Temple was born in Spirit Lake, Idaho, on January 13, 1934, and passed away in Spokane, WA, on August 15, 2020. Vi also lived in California and Oregon in her younger years. She graduated from Otis Orchards High School and married Edward Temple in l952. They had three children: Shirley, Terry, and Frank. Vi worked in the insurance industry much of her life, and was also involved in many volunteer activities in her community. She liked people, and enjoyed being a Brownie, Girl Scout, and Cub Scout leader. She participated in the local PTA and volunteered with SCOPE in the Edgecliff area. She also served as the secretary of the Pleasant Prairie Cemetery Association for several years. Family activities and gatherings were very important to her. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin at Newman Lake. During retirement, Vi and Ed enjoyed various trips around the United States. Vi was predeceased by Ed and is survived by her three children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. The family wants to especially thank Rachel, Ben and Daniel of Dignity Care for providing care to Vi at the end of her life, and for being so kind to the family. A Graveside Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25th, at Pleasant Prairie Cemetery, 9303 East Morgan Road, Spokane, WA 99217. To share memories of Viola and leave condolences for the family visit www.hennesseyvalley.com
.