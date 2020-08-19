1/2
Viola M. TEMPLE
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TEMPLE, Viola M. "Vi" Viola "Vi" Temple was born in Spirit Lake, Idaho, on January 13, 1934, and passed away in Spokane, WA, on August 15, 2020. Vi also lived in California and Oregon in her younger years. She graduated from Otis Orchards High School and married Edward Temple in l952. They had three children: Shirley, Terry, and Frank. Vi worked in the insurance industry much of her life, and was also involved in many volunteer activities in her community. She liked people, and enjoyed being a Brownie, Girl Scout, and Cub Scout leader. She participated in the local PTA and volunteered with SCOPE in the Edgecliff area. She also served as the secretary of the Pleasant Prairie Cemetery Association for several years. Family activities and gatherings were very important to her. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin at Newman Lake. During retirement, Vi and Ed enjoyed various trips around the United States. Vi was predeceased by Ed and is survived by her three children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. The family wants to especially thank Rachel, Ben and Daniel of Dignity Care for providing care to Vi at the end of her life, and for being so kind to the family. A Graveside Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25th, at Pleasant Prairie Cemetery, 9303 East Morgan Road, Spokane, WA 99217. To share memories of Viola and leave condolences for the family visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pleasant Prairie Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved