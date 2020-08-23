LOVE, Viola Marie (Mengelkamp) Heaven becomes a little sweeter as Viola Marie Mengelkamp Love entered the gates of heaven on Thursday, August 20, 2020, she was 96. She has now taken her first breath in heaven. We will grieve, but then we will heal, because she has been set free. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Even though we've lost the comfort of her presence, she remains the heart of our family. Viola was born to Louis Conrad and Helena Mary Behler Mengelkamp in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on April 9, 1924. She lived near Black Diamond, Alberta until she was six. She and her sister Iva Jean rode a horse named Daisy the two miles to school. Viola was shy and didn't talk at all in first grade. The family moved to Idaho and Viola spent most of her school days at Fern Dell School, a one room school house near Moscow, Idaho. She grew up during the Great Depression, but she never felt in need of anything. She said that she always felt very fortunate. She was a farm girl and did chores, but remembers a fun, happy childhood with loving parents and five brothers and sisters. Viola graduated from high school at the Ursaline Academy of Moscow, ID. Then she worked part time at Hodgin's Drug Store developing pictures. She met George Edwin Love at a 4th of July dance at Chatcolet Lake. This Navy man from San Francisco swept her off her feet. The following April she rode the bus for six days to meet him in Ft. Lauderdale, FL where they married April 26, 1943. After war and college, they spent most of their years in the Spokane Valley, WA. She and George danced through life with the jitterbug, two step and square dancing. They maintained lifelong friendships with their fellow dancers. They raised the family Catholic and were active in St. Mary's parish. Viola always had a beautiful yard and garden and really enjoyed taking care of them. She had flower beds all around the property and pots of flowers on the patio. She maintained this beautiful yard all through her 80s and even drove to Moscow to help her brother Jim with his garden! Many happy hours were spent sitting under trees enjoying the park like beauty of the yard. Viola always had a warm and welcoming home. She had lots of cozy bedrooms so the whole family could crowd in for the holidays. She had a knack for creating a welcoming and loving home. Friends and family were always welcome for a delicious meal and a cozy bed. Her home was a festive place with lots of cards, games and puzzles. She continued hosting holidays through her 80s and loved setting a beautiful table with her pretty dishes. She enjoyed crocheting afghans for all her kids, grandkids and even the grandoggies! We all learned to crochet with her calm instructions. She also enjoyed puzzles, knitting, games, travelling and reading. She and George travelled around the country, to Europe and enjoyed several cruises. Family was her favorite thing and she encouraged the family to gather as often as possible - at home, at the daughter's, at the family lake compound, at the farm and on our Love trips to Winnemucca! She was our cheerleader, confidant, companion and best friend. She was preceded in death by her parents Conrad and Helena (Behler) Mengelkamp, her husband George Edwin Love, her sisters IvaJean Stokes, Betty Westergreen and Helen Sacht and her brothers Joe Mengelkamp and Jim Menelkamp. She will be loved and missed by her daughters, Teresa Ann (and Rich) Hagelin, Gail Louise (and Vic) VanderSchoor, and Kathleen Marie (and Rocky) Frazier; her grandchildren Suzanne (Ben), Sarah, Brian (Alisa), Kristina, Juli (Elliott), Karianne, Steven (Patricia), Catie, Joey; her great-grandchilren Madeleine, Grace, Joe, Caleb, Dillon, Roxie, Kaitlyn, Peyton, Hudson, Hayli, David and almost born Baby Vi and all of her very special nieces and nephews. We will grieve, but then we will heal, because she has been set free. We will meet again, dance again, and laugh again - this time for all eternity. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow and Condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com