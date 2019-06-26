ANTHONY, Violet Kathleen Violet Kathleen Anthony, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away the morning of June 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Springfield, Missouri to Earl Busby and Grace Massey. She attended Rogers High School and Eastern Washington State College and worked in the medical field. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Dennis W. Anthony, for 58 years. Together they traveled much of the world, made life-long friendships and provided a guiding light for their family. She was a member of South Hill Bible Church, the Gideons Auxiliary, the Spokane Scottish Country Dancers, the Friendship Force and participated in garden and book clubs. She was a true matriarch of the family, providing wisdom, love and care for her granddaughters and was an ardent supporter of their activities. She loved creating picture collages of family activities and events that adorned the walls of her home. She enjoyed golf, collecting antiques, and treasured spending time at their lake cabin. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dennis Anthony. She is survived by her brother, Elvin Busby (Maryland); daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Chris Cochrane; grandchildren, Ashley M. Niewiarowski (Joseph), Amanda N. Wong (Bradley), Allyson N. Cochrane; and her Yorkie, Grizzly. Kathleen's service is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at South Hill Bible Church, 958 E. 29th Ave., Spokane, WA 99201. Published in Spokesman-Review from June 26 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary