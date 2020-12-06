1/1
Violet WALKER
WALKER, Violet (Age 88) Violet was born in Spokane, WA to Edward and Minnie Stutsman. She was a lifetime resident and attended North Central H.S. Violet was married to Francis Ross, with whom she had a daughter, She them married Leo Walker. She enjoyed being a wife and mother and loved camping, cooking , gardening and canning what she grew in her garden. She is survived by her daughter Pam DeZarn and her husband Del DeZarn, her granddaughters Shelley and Debra DeZarn and her sister Bessie Huggar and numerous nieces and nephews and grand kids. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Leo Walker and her sisters Dorothy Schwabe, Mildred Walters and Margie Skrukurd and her brothers Robert and Eddie Stutsman. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

December 6, 2020
Pam, sorry to hear about violet. Thoughts and prayers to you all
Wendy
Family
