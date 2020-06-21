WARD, Violetta (Dauenhauer) "Vi" Born July 30, 1932, in Mott, ND, to John and Bridget Dauenhauer, she was the youngest of 12 children. While in high school, the family moved to Spokane where she graduated from Central Valley HS. In 1952, she married Donald Ward to begin the adventure of having seven children, all of whom graduated from CVHS. She worked as a lunch lady throughout CVSD from the 1970s to the 2000s. She watched countless plays, concerts, wrestling matches, t-ball games, etc., for both children and grandchildren. Vi knitted hundreds of pairs of mittens for the homeless, teenage groups and even the student patrols at Progress Elementary. In her lifetime, she made hundreds of Barbie outfits to donate at Christmas time, but she insisted that all this be done anonymously. In all of life, Mom was our greatest teacher, cheerleader, and protector. She was predeceased by her husband, Don, and her brothers Frank, Marcus, Phillip, Michael, George, Nick, Ervin, and Anton, and sisters Veronica, Magdalena, and Margaret. She is survived by her children Joye Gill (Lloyd), Thomas Ward (Susan), Alice Roberts, Georgiann Delgadillo (Carlos), David Ward, Gerald Ward, and Tim Ward (Colleen); her 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Colonial and Broadway Courts staffs, and Hospice of Spokane, for their professional and loving care of both Mom and Dad. Visitation will be held Monday, June 22nd, 4-7pm at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines, Spokane Valley. A memorial mass will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 304 S. Adams, 10:30am, Tuesday, June 23rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of Spokane or St.Mary's Parish.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store