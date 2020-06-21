Violetta Dauenhauer "Vi" WARD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Violetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WARD, Violetta (Dauenhauer) "Vi" Born July 30, 1932, in Mott, ND, to John and Bridget Dauenhauer, she was the youngest of 12 children. While in high school, the family moved to Spokane where she graduated from Central Valley HS. In 1952, she married Donald Ward to begin the adventure of having seven children, all of whom graduated from CVHS. She worked as a lunch lady throughout CVSD from the 1970s to the 2000s. She watched countless plays, concerts, wrestling matches, t-ball games, etc., for both children and grandchildren. Vi knitted hundreds of pairs of mittens for the homeless, teenage groups and even the student patrols at Progress Elementary. In her lifetime, she made hundreds of Barbie outfits to donate at Christmas time, but she insisted that all this be done anonymously. In all of life, Mom was our greatest teacher, cheerleader, and protector. She was predeceased by her husband, Don, and her brothers Frank, Marcus, Phillip, Michael, George, Nick, Ervin, and Anton, and sisters Veronica, Magdalena, and Margaret. She is survived by her children Joye Gill (Lloyd), Thomas Ward (Susan), Alice Roberts, Georgiann Delgadillo (Carlos), David Ward, Gerald Ward, and Tim Ward (Colleen); her 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Colonial and Broadway Courts staffs, and Hospice of Spokane, for their professional and loving care of both Mom and Dad. Visitation will be held Monday, June 22nd, 4-7pm at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines, Spokane Valley. A memorial mass will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 304 S. Adams, 10:30am, Tuesday, June 23rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of Spokane or St.Mary's Parish.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
5099242211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved