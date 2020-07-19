KASSA, Virgil (Age 80) Virgil Edward Kassa was born in Spokane on August 16, 1939 to Edward and Pearl Kassa as the oldest of their five children. A life-long Spokane resident, he spent his childhood on East 5th Street and made dear friends, who he remained close to for his entire life, while attending St. Ann's School. He continued to add to his friend group at Gonzaga Preparatory High School, graduating in 1957. Virg had a strong work ethic and began working at a young age at the Playfair Race Track and delivering the Spokesman Review/Chronicle newspapers. He worked his way through high school in grocery stores. As a young married man, he worked for Union Pacific Railroad as a telegrapher for a few years. He then returned to the grocery industry and eventually became a salesman for Nabisco and remained there for 30+ years. While at Nabisco, he enjoyed the camaraderie of his co-workers and he cherished their friendships for the rest of his life. Even after retiring from Nabisco, he continued to work another ten years for Hershey Company, and subsequently his garage was usually filled with candy and chocolate (much to the delight of his grandchildren). In 1959 Virg married Joanne Blixt and they had five children together. He loved supporting his kids in their pastimes and spent time coaching Spokane Junior League football, baseball teams and other teams his kids participated in. He was also an enthusiastic spectator, rooting and cheering for his kids, grandkids, nieces and nephewswhether it was a sporting event, dance show, play or piano recital. Virg was always a strong supporter and advice-giver for his kids and grandkids and was very proud of each of them, encouraging them in whatever talent they possessed. Virg enjoyed the outdoors and for many years spent time each summer backpacking in the Anaconda Pintler Wilderness area in Montana. He greatly enjoyed taking his family on many tent camping trips in all kinds of weather and conditions, exclaiming all the while that "other unlucky families had to go to Disneyland and stay in hotels." He also loved sporting events and particularly looked forward to the annual WSU-ASU football game. He traveled to Arizona every other year to attend the game with his Arizona family and friends. Virg married Colleen Freeman in 1990 and together they enjoyed many years traveling, watching sports, and spending time with family, neighbors and friends. For 30 years, they lived in the house that Virg built with the help of his brothers and Colleenan accomplishment of which he was immensely proud. Their house was made a home by their beloved cats which Virg cherished throughout the years, including dearly-loved Sparky. Colleen supported Virg always, and patiently and tirelessly cared for him, especially in these last few years. She never failed to laugh at his corny jokes, no matter how many times she'd heard them before. A true people-person, Virg always remembered the names and faces of people he met, and people always remembered him. He cultivated strong ties with many peoplehis colleagues, Monday morning coffee group, and especially his close-knit neighborhood friends who showed love and care for him for throughout the years. Virg is survived by his loving wife Colleen; his children Julie (Sam) Hogenson, Lisa (Todd) Kowitz, Angie (Don) Sagendorf, Tim (Tanya) Kassa, and Patti (Kevin) Kuttner; as well as 13 grandchildren, Sara, Sam and Anna Hogenson, Cecily and Alaina Kowitz, Megan and Nick Sagendorf, Natalie, Mitchell and Laurel Kassa, Ben, Max and Andrew Kuttner. In 2020 he became a great-grandfather three times over with the additions of Timber Rose, Elijah Francis, and Joanna Mae. He is also survived by former wife and friend, Joanne Kassa. Virg is also survived by his beloved siblings, Dave (Grace) Kassa, Bob (Jill) Kassa, Sue (Doug) Lindley and was preceded in death by his sister, Polly (Sonny) Blixt. He leaves behind nephews and nieces whom he loved and supported. He is also survived by his caring and compassionate in-laws, Kathy and Jim Mangis and family. Virg's favorite saying, which he proudly proclaimed at every family wedding, was: "Yesterday is the past. Tomorrow is the future. Today is a gift, and that's why it's called the present." We truly cherish all the days we were given with our beloved Virg. A private family funeral Mass will be held. All are invited to the Graveside Service at Pines Cemetery (1402 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley) Friday, July 24 at 1:30. Please observe social distancing and wear face masks; please note chairs will not be available but you may bring your own if necessary. A celebration will be held for Virg on what would have been his 81st birthday, Sunday, August 16. Reach out to family for details. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to SpokAnimal Animal Shelter at spokanimal.org/donate
or 710 N. Napa St., Spokane, WA 99202.