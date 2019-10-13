Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virgil Paul GUNDERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GUNDERSON, Virgil Paul (1931 - 2019) Virgil Paul Gunderson (88) passed away peacefully on Thursday October 10, 2019 surrounded by family. Virgil was born in Crosby, North Dakota in 1931. He moved to Otis Orchards with his family in 1936 and spent the rest of his life in the Spokane Valley area. Virgil graduated from Otis Orchards High School in 1949 and served in the United States Naval Reserves from 1950 to 1954. He was married to his wife Jean (Eller) for 50 years until her death in 1999. Together they had three children, Linda Juliano, Spokane, Ronald Gunderson (Deceased) and Matthew Gunderson, Newman Lake. Virgil enjoyed being a grandfather to seven grandchildren (one grandson deceased), and 11 great-grandchildren. Virgil was a longtime member of the Spokane Valley Eagles. He will be missed by family and friends. Virgil's life will be honored at a Celebration of Life Service and Visitation on Thursday, October 17 from 6pm to 7:30 at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home located at 1315 N. Pines Rd., in Spokane Valley. Funeral will be held at St. Josephs in Otis Orchards on Friday, October 18 at 11am. Please share memories of Virgil at

