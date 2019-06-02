ALLEN, Virginia (Age 98) Virginia Allen, of Spokane, Washington was called home May 26th, 2019 at 10:25pm after a life well spent praying for her beloved family and friends. Virginia M. Polello was born May 4, 1921, the daughter of Biassio Polello and Marietta Cozza. Her mission to serve others began when she left high school after only a few days of attendance in order to care for her mother. With an unwavering faith, Virginia was known as an outgoing, caring, and loving woman. She belonged to St. Patrick Catholic Church from the age of seven, eventually joining the Catholic Daughters and Women's Altar Society. With an active life in the Church, her occupations were fruitful as well. Early on she worked at the Sunshine Biscuit Company and later the Davenport Hotel in the laundry department. She later married the love of her life, Donald E. Allen, February 24th, 1942 and they had 40 years together. She took great pride in her role as a homemaker, caring for family, home, and garden alike. Her excellent housekeeping skills led her to take on cleaning houses for her "mad money". All her clients said, "Everyone needs a Mrs. Allen." When widowed, she became a member of the friendship club, where Hawaiian luaus, bunko, and tea luncheons were regular events. Her cooking was a labor of love, which she shared with anyone lucky enough to cross her threshold. Virginia was loved by all, and adopted by many as their own "Nana". The day of Virginia's passing was filled with love, grace, and healing amidst great sorrow. God's love was palpable. Her dying wish was granted when Skyler, her great-grandson, paid her one last visit. After she received the Apostolic Pardon, a smile adorned her face. Later, Mass was celebrated in her home. As the evening wore on, surrounded by loved ones, her great-grandson Braden came into her room. He said, "I love you, Nana", and asked if he could pray the Hail Mary for her. As the last words of the prayer were spoken, she breathed her last and entered into eternal rest. Virginia is survived by her granddaughter Alissia Kite (David) and two great-grandsons; Skyler Royer and Braden Kite. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband Donald E. Allen, and daughter Geraldine Chaney. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 6th at 10:00a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 5025 North Nelson Rd., Spokane, Washington. Entombment will follow at noon at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. To leave condolences for the family, visit Hennesseyvalley.com. Memorial donations may be given to Morning Star Boys' Ranch. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary