BUMPUS, Virginia Virginia Bumpus passed away on March 26th, 2020. She was born Virginia Williams in Bellingham, WA on July 19th, 1951. She is survived by the love of her life Donovan Bumpus, three children Tanyel Flammang, Debra Goodrich and Myresa Johnston; five grandchildren Brandon Coonce, Samantha Johnston, Cameron Johnston, Ginny Johnston and Jamie Johnston, one great-grandchild Liam Coonce. Her sister Terrie Flammang, two brothers Doug Williams and Lee Williams. She had many others whom she loved and adored as well. Celebration of life will be held in Bellingham, WA in July 2020.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 29, 2020