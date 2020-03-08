|
DANKE, Virginia Virginia was born in Spokane to William and Daisy May (Norton) Danke on March 9, 1925, the first of their four children. She attended Grant Elementary and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1943. She attended Washington State University getting her bachelor degree in Education. She got her master's degree in Education from Whitworth College in 1950. She did post-graduate work becoming a certified tech. counselor in Clarkston in 1948. She began the next year a 29-year career as the head of the Physical Education Department at Lewis and Clark. She retired in 1977. During her tenure, she fought hard to expand opportunities for women's sports in the Inland Empire. She worked hard to get things going, to get things noticed (published) and more opportunity for girls in sports. In 2004, she was inducted into the Inland Empire Softball Hall of Fame; her picture and other items are displayed in the Spokane Veterans Arena. For many years, she led tours for Viking Travel and Empire Tours. She started the Ti-girls drill teams and they travelled around the Northwest performing precision marching drills. She began an outdoor hiking group called the Hobnailers and remained active in leadership of this group until just this year. She was also a volunteer with the Red Cross Disaster Unit, and she drove for a decade for Meals on Wheels in Spokane. For many of her 'retirement' years, she continued to coach and referee especially high school volleyball games in the small rural school districts of the Columbia Basin. She also enjoyed organizing and taking tickets at the State "B" basketball tourney for over a decade. And she worked at the will call window at the Opera House, as well as at the Bing theatre. Virginia was able to remain in her home, though age took its toll. She complained recently to her nephew that she could only walk a mile a day at 93. At 89, she averaged 3 miles a day. Her neighbors and Virginia bonded deeply and her family thanks them for their hard work and invaluable assistance in taking care of her. An illness put her in the hospital, and then, after a short time at Touchmark, she was transferred to Hospice House North, where she died on Sunday, February 16th, 2020. A gathering of friends and family is set at St. Mark's Lutheran Church's fellowship hall at 316 E. 24th Avenue on March 14th, at 1:00pm. A light refreshment will follow the gathering. If you were a student of hers, or parts of any golfing/bowling groups, or a Hobnailer, or just want to come, you are most invited to come and celebrate her many accomplishments. Virginia was pre-deceased by her parents, as well as sisters Elaine Voege and Adeline Kenyon. She is survived by her brother Dr. William (Sandy) Danke of Chelan, WA; her nieces Carol Granly of Spokane, Barbara Klingle of Spokane, and Kristen (Adam) Nelson of Chelan; her nephews Bob (Carma) Kenyon of Ritzville, and Joshua Danke of Phoenix, AZ. She enjoyed welcoming those who joined their families through birth and marriage. She watched them all grow and helped where she could or was asked. She was a regular attendee at family birthday parties and loved celebrating Christmas at her home with new and old Christmas decorations abounding. She loved Spokane, which she considered a 'beautiful city." Her family wants to thank those who helped her in any way, worked with her, volunteered with her, and enjoyed life in all its fullness to the very end. Memorials may be given to Meals on Wheels of Spokane, or Hospice of Spokane. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020