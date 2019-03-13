Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Dean CRISP. View Sign

CRISP, Virginia Dean November 9, 1922 - March 5, 2019 Former Spokane resident, Virginia Crisp, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Bellingham. She was born November 9, 1922 in Cherryvale, KS to Henry Shumaker and Gertrude Swayze. Funeral Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on James St. in Bellingham Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 12 noon. A graveside service will be held at Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch, Idaho on March, 30th, 2019 at 11:00am. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice. You may share memories with the family at

CRISP, Virginia Dean November 9, 1922 - March 5, 2019 Former Spokane resident, Virginia Crisp, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Bellingham. She was born November 9, 1922 in Cherryvale, KS to Henry Shumaker and Gertrude Swayze. Funeral Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on James St. in Bellingham Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 12 noon. A graveside service will be held at Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch, Idaho on March, 30th, 2019 at 11:00am. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close