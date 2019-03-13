CRISP, Virginia Dean November 9, 1922 - March 5, 2019 Former Spokane resident, Virginia Crisp, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Bellingham. She was born November 9, 1922 in Cherryvale, KS to Henry Shumaker and Gertrude Swayze. Funeral Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on James St. in Bellingham Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 12 noon. A graveside service will be held at Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch, Idaho on March, 30th, 2019 at 11:00am. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Dean CRISP.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 13, 2019