DIETZEN, Virginia "Gina" (Age 68) Virginia "Gina" Dietzen passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 8th, 2019. Gina was born in Yakima, WA on October 30th, 1950, she was the second youngest in a family of eight children. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in Yakima, Washington. She then went on and received her bachelor's and master's degree in school psychology from Central Washington University. After graduating she lived and worked in Moses Lake for 10 years. In Moses Lake, she met and married Wally Huppert and they moved to Cheney, Washington in 1985. That same year she began working in the Spokane School District and their daughter Heidi was born. After Gina and Wally divorced, Gina decided to remain in Cheney to raise Heidi. Gina loved the work she did with the school district and retired in 2011. Gina was active in her PEO group and she was very proud that she became an associate of the Sisters of the Holy Names in December of 2018. She loved her friends and family. Gina was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary Jo and Kathy, and brother Tom. She is survived by her daughter Heidi (Matt); sisters Ann and Margee; and brothers Dick and Joe; grandchildren Madisen, Ashlyn and Jackson; and dear friend Mike. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Gina's name to St. Aloysius School, 611 E. Mission Ave., Spokane, WA 99202
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 19, 2019